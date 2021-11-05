Analysts Set Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Target Price at C$22.83

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.68.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

KMP.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$16.36 and a 52-week high of C$23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.89%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.