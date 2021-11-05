Analysts Set ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) PT at €19.82

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.65 ($23.12).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday.

PSM traded down €0.67 ($0.79) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €14.17 ($16.66). The stock had a trading volume of 5,521,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of €15.64 and a 200 day moving average of €16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a 1 year high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

