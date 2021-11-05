Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price at C$91.02

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$91.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of TD traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$91.77. 1,216,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,607,048. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$59.10 and a 1 year high of C$92.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$85.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$85.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

