Analyzing IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) & Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

This table compares IM Cannabis and Natural Alternatives International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million 12.97 -$21.42 million ($0.55) -4.16 Natural Alternatives International $178.52 million 0.47 $10.77 million N/A N/A

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than IM Cannabis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and Natural Alternatives International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99% Natural Alternatives International 6.03% 14.37% 8.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IM Cannabis and Natural Alternatives International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A

IM Cannabis presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 282.10%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Natural Alternatives International.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats IM Cannabis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales segment associated with the sale and license of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.