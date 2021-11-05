Analyzing So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and ironSource (NYSE:IS)

ironSource (NYSE:IS) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ironSource and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource N/A N/A N/A So-Young International 3.34% 2.09% 1.65%

This table compares ironSource and So-Young International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A So-Young International $198.47 million 2.19 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than ironSource.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of ironSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ironSource and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 1 11 0 2.92 So-Young International 0 0 2 0 3.00

ironSource currently has a consensus target price of $12.90, indicating a potential upside of 15.08%. So-Young International has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 249.13%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than ironSource.

Summary

So-Young International beats ironSource on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

