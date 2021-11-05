AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) COO Eric J. Loumeau Sells 5,000 Shares

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. 291,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.89 and a beta of 0.13. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $37.63.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ANAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth $901,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

