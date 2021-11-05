Annandale Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,025 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,828,000 after acquiring an additional 79,676 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after purchasing an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,948,000 after purchasing an additional 258,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,061,000 after purchasing an additional 438,293 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,311. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $144.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.