Annandale Capital LLC Buys 400 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,597.45.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $145.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,582.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,400.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,306.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,701.09 and a one year high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

