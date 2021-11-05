Annandale Capital LLC Buys 6,922 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF makes up 4.1% of Annandale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of MLPA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,194. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

