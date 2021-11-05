Annandale Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. 80 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,709. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $48.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55.

