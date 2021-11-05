Anshul Sadana Sells 4,232 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.39, for a total transaction of $1,525,891.26.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.33, for a total value of $1,538,339.22.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $693,830.70.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $523.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $378.35 and a 200 day moving average of $361.87. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $253.03 and a one year high of $533.99.

Arista Networks shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $379.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $433.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

