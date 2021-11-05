Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Shares Up 0.3%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.87. 168,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,422,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Antelope Enterprise by 241.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56,360 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Antelope Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Antelope Enterprise by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.