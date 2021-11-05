APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

APA has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect APA to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

APA stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.76. APA has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in APA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.99% of APA worth $80,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

