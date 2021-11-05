Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 726,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,591 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $34,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $570,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 251,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

AIRC opened at $52.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

