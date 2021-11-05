Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. 200,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $875.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.95. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AINV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

