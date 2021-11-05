Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,957 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 53,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 172,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Apple by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 82,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.51. 793,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,911,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.53.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.