Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.16). Aptevo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.14) to ($5.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

APVO stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. 31,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,075. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $60.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.