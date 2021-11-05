Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.48 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.16). Aptevo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.14) to ($5.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

APVO stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. 31,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,075. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $60.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.