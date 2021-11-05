Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APTV. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $177.46 on Friday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $101.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average of $154.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.