AQR Capital Management LLC Has $15.12 Million Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of ACI Worldwide worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.