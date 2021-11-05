AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,492 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Stifel Financial worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 706.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 355,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $21,256,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $15,359,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

SF opened at $74.53 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

