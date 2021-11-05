AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,280 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MET opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

