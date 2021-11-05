AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 60,493 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,493 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 34.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 120.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC stock opened at $163.28 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $102.65 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.59 and its 200-day moving average is $159.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 2.37.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.