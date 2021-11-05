Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.55.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

