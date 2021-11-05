ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,374 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.30% of ARC Document Solutions worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 284.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 408,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 808,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 17,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $54,419.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 100,529 shares of company stock worth $290,165 over the last three months. 16.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $3.25 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $140.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.77%.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.