ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of AETUF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.60. 52,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,123. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

