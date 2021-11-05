Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARBK. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of ARBK opened at $17.31 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

