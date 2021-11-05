ArGoApp (ARGO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.05 Million

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00084338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00083353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,455.86 or 0.07305603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,155.89 or 1.00268171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022599 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

