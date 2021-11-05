ARMOR Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $19.77 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00084921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00081235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00104111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,369.41 or 1.00407262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.97 or 0.07292102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022825 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

