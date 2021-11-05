Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Releases Earnings Results

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 5.89%.

Shares of Armstrong Flooring stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 449,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.59. Armstrong Flooring has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 224.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Armstrong Flooring worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

