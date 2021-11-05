Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS.

NYSE ARW traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.19. The company had a trading volume of 320,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,936. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,029 shares of company stock worth $3,986,026 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

