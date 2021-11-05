Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Update

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $160.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $109.61 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.28.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

