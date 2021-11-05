Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given New C$12.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AX.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.45.

Shares of AX.UN stock traded up C$0.11 on Friday, hitting C$12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 219,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,462. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$8.75 and a 12-month high of C$12.11.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

