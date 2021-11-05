ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI) dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 141 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.93). Approximately 2,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.01 ($1.95).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.13. The company has a market capitalization of £148 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.52, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85.

ASA International Group Company Profile (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers loans to low-income female entrepreneurs, as well as small business owners. It operates through a network of 1,965 branches. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

