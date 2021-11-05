Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Holdings Boosted by Q Global Advisors LLC

Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises approximately 4.6% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Q Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,469,000 after purchasing an additional 424,732 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASND. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.89. 1,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.70. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

