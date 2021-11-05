Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ashford from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,760. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.63. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 66.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 43.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

