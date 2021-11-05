ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Shares Up 3.4%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) shares shot up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 611 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASICS from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

Asics Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of sports goods. It offers sports wear, sports shoes, and sports equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, America Area, Europe Area, Oceania Area, South East Area & South Asia Area, East Asia Area, and Others. The area segments are involved in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods.

