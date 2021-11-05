Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Raised to $191.00 at Morgan Stanley

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIZ. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.34.

NYSE:AIZ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.44. Assurant has a one year low of $121.55 and a one year high of $172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

