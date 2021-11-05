Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

Shares of AGO stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 494,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,793. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assured Guaranty stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

