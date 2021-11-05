Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.49

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and traded as high as $13.55. Astronics shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $407.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

