Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) & Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Critical Survey

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Asure Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Asure Software and Kubient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00

Asure Software presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.67%. Kubient has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.00%. Given Kubient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than Asure Software.

Risk & Volatility

Asure Software has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubient has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software -12.15% -0.75% -0.25% Kubient -381.48% -40.97% -37.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asure Software and Kubient’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $65.51 million 2.78 -$16.31 million $0.05 190.20 Kubient $2.90 million 14.46 -$7.89 million N/A N/A

Kubient has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asure Software.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc. delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. The firm’s Asure HRServices offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

