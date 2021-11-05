Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.69

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 16403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $878.26 million and a P/E ratio of -21.31.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $13,221,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
