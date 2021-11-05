Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.69

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 16403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $878.26 million and a P/E ratio of -21.31.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $13,221,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

