Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATH. Truist Securities cut Athene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist cut Athene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.48.

NYSE ATH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,801. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.26. Athene has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athene will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $29,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,846. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,524,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in Athene by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 293,847 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,582,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth approximately $6,750,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Athene by 17.9% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 141,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

