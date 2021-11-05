Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $14.57 million and approximately $38,997.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00085361 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

