AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,013,000 after buying an additional 3,364,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. 679,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,339,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.