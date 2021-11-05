Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

AUGX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Augmedix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Augmedix stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. Augmedix has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

