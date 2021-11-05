Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
AUGX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Augmedix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.
Shares of Augmedix stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. Augmedix has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87.
Augmedix Company Profile
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.
