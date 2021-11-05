Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at SVB Leerink

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

AUPH has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of AUPH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.46. 15,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,256. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,500. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,601 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after buying an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,728,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 410,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 243,678 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

