Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Down to $186.42

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $186.42, but opened at $176.00. Avalara shares last traded at $168.01, with a volume of 1,641 shares traded.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.18.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,805 shares of company stock worth $13,098,145. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 158.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Avalara by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after acquiring an additional 327,455 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,693,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Avalara by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avalara by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after acquiring an additional 246,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

