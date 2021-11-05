Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 532,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Avangrid by 15.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,386,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 27.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Avangrid by 31.3% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Avangrid by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after buying an additional 70,618 shares during the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

NYSE:AGR opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.