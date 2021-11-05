Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGR. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $51.45. 15,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. Avangrid has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avangrid stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Avangrid worth $48,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.