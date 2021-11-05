Avation (LON:AVAP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $100.71

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.71 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 102.50 ($1.34). Avation shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 64,026 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 149 ($1.95) target price on shares of Avation in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Avation alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.71. The stock has a market cap of £71.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.81, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.